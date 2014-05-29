EU end users could opt for 400-series stainless on high nickel costs

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Nickel prices have seen strong increases recently, with the monthly average of the three-month daily official bid/offer spread on the London Metal Exchange coming in at $17,416 per tonne for April, compared with $14,138 for January.

The nickel prices increases have sent the alloy surcharge applied to 300-series products rocketing.

The European monthly alloy surcharge for June jumped by €174-305 ($237-415) per tonne for grade-304 and grade-316 sheet and bright bar.

A shift towards the 400-series, or ferritics, would come from the end-user side rather than from mills, Steel & Metals Market Research (SMR) md Markus Moll said on Wednesday May 28.

“End-users are the driving force for a switch. Years ago the mills came up with no-nickel substitutions, which are still available today, but they often only sell these directly to big end-users and don’t stock them,” Moll said.

“Stockists don’t like ferritics as there are smaller margins when selling them [compared with the 300-series],” he added.

Although an increase in demand for ferritics instead of austenitics would be a big change for producers, Moll told Steel First that a drastic swing would be unlikely.

“It would be more a case of going from 55% austenitic to 54%, over three years,” Moll said.

Distribution contacts in Europe have started discussions with end-users about a potential switch, however, Steel First was told.

“End-users could push more for ferritics if nickel continues to be strong,” one stockholder said.

“I’m also hearing people discuss ferritics. We have to start thinking about that,” a distributor added.

Yesterday, Taiwanese producer Yusco raised its 300-series prices, but left its 400-series prices flat for June.