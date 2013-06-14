EU launches WTO case against Chinese anti-dumping duties on stainless tube

The EU will start dispute proceedings with China at the World Trade Organization (WTO), it announced on Thursday June 13.

The EU will seek to challenge Chinese anti-dumping duties imposed on Europe-made imports of high-performance stainless steel seamless tubes.

The government of Japan has already launched a WTO dispute with China over anti-dumping duties levied on similar steel products made in Japan.

As a first step, the EU will stage formal talks with China.

If these fail to resolve the problem, the EU can ask for a WTO disputes panel to rule on whether the Chinese duties breach global trade treaties.

Brussels claimed that the Chinese tariffs break the WTO’s anti-dumping agreement and the general agreement on tariffs and trade (GATT).

The duties, imposed last November, range from 9.7% to 11.1% and are “significantly hampering access to the Chinese market”, the European Commission said.

A Commission note added these tubes “are used mainly in superheaters and reheaters of supercritical or ultra-supercritical boilers in power stations”.

The WTO agreed on May 24 to create a panel to rule on Japan’s dispute.

Keith Nuthall

editorial@steelfirst.com