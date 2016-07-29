EU sets definitive anti-dumping duties on HFP rebar from China

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Definitive anti-dumping duty rates were set at 18.40% for Jiangyin Xicheng Steel and Jiangyin Ruihe Metal Products; and at 22.50% for material produced by Jiangsu Yonggang Group, Jiangsu Lianfeng Industrial, Zhangjiagang Hongchang High Wires, Zhangjiagang Shatai Steel and other companies.

The duties will be in place for five years.

The products under investigation are HFP iron or steel concrete reinforcing bars and rods made of iron, non-alloy steel or alloy steel, originating in China, but excluding those made of stainless steel, high-speed steel and silico-manganese steel.

They currently fall within CN codes ex 7214 20 00, ex 7228 30 20, ex 7228 30 41, ex 7228 30 49, ex 7228 30 61, ex 7228 30 69, ex 7228 30 70 and ex 7228 30 89 (TARIC codes 7214 20 00 10, 7228 30 20 10, 7228 30 41 10, 7228 30 49 10, 7228 30 61 10, 7228 30 69 10, 7228 30 70 10 and 7228 30 89 10).

The EC set 9.2-13% preliminary anti-dumping duties on the material on January 29 this year.

The investigation was initiated on April 30, 2015, following the lodging of a complaint by European steel association Eurofer on March 17 that year.

The EC ruled last December that imports of China-origin HFP rebar should be registered.

The Commission decided against imposing retroactive anti-dumping duties as imports of the product from China had almost stopped after registration became necessary.

