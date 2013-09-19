European medium sections prices swing upward on moderate demand

European prices for hollow sections for October delivery nudged higher this week, reflecting moderate demand following the latest round of mill price rises, market sources said on Wednesday September 18.

Northern European square sections were priced at €560-580 ($749-776) per tonne, up from last week’s €560-570 per tonne.

Market sources expect further mill price increases of €20-30 per tonne across Europe for coils.

“Then the question will be whether they can translate this directly into the prices of tubes,” a distributor in the Netherlands said.

Northern Europe ex-works prices were €530-550 per tonne on Wednesday, also up slightly from last week’s €530-540 per tonne.

In Southern Europe, locally traded medium sections prices were unchanged week-on-week at €530-550 per tonne for October production.

Ex-works prices for medium sections in Southern Europe were also unchanged at €505-525 per tonne, again for material to be produced in October.

Southern European mills were not listing offer prices on hollow sections this week amid the uncertainty created by the dispute between Italian steelmaker Riva Group and the country’s authorities, market sources said.

Lisa Barrington

lbarrington@steelfirst.com