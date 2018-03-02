EUROPEAN MORNING BRIEF 02/03: SHFE copper, aluminium prices edge up; potential strike at Cajamarquilla zinc smelter; Jamaican bauxite gaining value-in-use recognition

Base metals traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange remained weak during Asian morning trading on Friday, with only aluminium and copper prices showing some resilience - the former finding support from news that US President Donald Trump will enact a 10% tariff on aluminium imports into the United States as a result of the Section 232 investigation.

LME snapshot at 02.01am London time Latest three-month LME Prices Price ($ per tonne) Change since yesterday’s close ($) Copper 6,939 17 Aluminium 2,143.50 -3.5 Lead 2,462 17 Zinc 3,407 -10 Tin 21,550 -105 Nickel 13,410 -50

SHFE snapshot at 10.00am Shanghai time Most-traded SHFE contracts Price (yuan per tonne) Change since yesterday’s close (yuan) Copper 52,550 80 Aluminium 14,430 40 Zinc 26,195 -235 Lead 18,865 -225 Tin 147,130 -200 Nickel 102,280 -2,500



Union workers at Nexa Resources’ Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru are calling an indefinite strike from Monday March 5 for a better share of profits and improved working conditions.

Third-party customers have started to recognize the value-in-use advantages that come from the bauxite produced at St Ann in Jamaica, according to David D’Addario, chief executive officer (CEO) of Noranda Bauxite and Alumina.

Industrial electricity rates in the US rose through 2017, which could prove to be a major factor in the viability of restarting domestic primary aluminium capacity in the coming months and years.

Copper and brass scrap markets are holding firm in the US amid mixed domestic demand while stiff competition overseas, freight challenges and a dip in Comex is keeping some pressure on prices.

The global alumina supply picture would likely look very different were it not for the introduction and adoption of alumina indices published by price reporting agencies, according to Mark Roggensinger, senior market analyst at Hydro.

Brazil will look for ways to avoid being included in any measures related to the US Section 232 investigation into steel and aluminum imports.