EUROPEAN MORNING BRIEF 09/01: DLA tungsten ore, concs sale; Chinese ferro-silicon prices; vanadium pentoxide, ferro-vanadium prices

Good morning from Metal Bulletin’s office in Singapore, as we bring you the latest news and pricing stories on Tuesday January 9.

January 09, 2018 05:30 AM

Base metals prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly higher during Asian morning trading on Tuesday, with copper prices finding slight support from potential supply-side constraints, while tin was the lone metal in negative territory.

Check Metal Bulletin’s live futures report here.

LME snapshot at 04.30am London time
Latest three-month LME Prices
Price ($ per tonne) Change since previous session’s close ($)
Copper 7,133.50 8.5
Aluminium 2,180 5
Lead 2,603 -1
Zinc 3,389 3
Tin 19,940 -60
Nickel 12,600 65

SHFE snapshot at 12.30pm Shanghai time
Most-traded SHFE contracts
Price (yuan per tonne) Change since previous session’s close (yuan)
Copper (March) 54,780 90
Aluminium (February) 14,955 20
Zinc (March) 26,325 265
Lead (February) 19,570 165
Tin (May) 144,330 -280
Nickel (May) 99,320 830


DLA Strategic Materials sold 211,000 lbs of contained tungsten ores and concentrates during December’s material offering, with two companies paying a combined $2.85 million.

Chinese ferro-silicon prices continued to soften over the past week amid operational restarts in the country’s Ningxia province, while the European market reached new highs on tightened supply.

Vanadium pentoxide and ferro-vanadium prices had a strong start to 2018 last week, with supply concerns in focus as the markets came back from the Christmas break

Coal exports from Australia’s metallurgical coal hub of Queensland dropped 3.7% on the year in December.

