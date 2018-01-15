EUROPEAN MORNING BRIEF 15/01: Most SHFE base metals prices weaker; Sherritt raises Ambatovy nickel, cobalt guidance; ABI smelter lockout pressures US Midwest Ali premium

Base metals prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly lower during Asian morning trading on Monday after consolidation set in following last week’s gains, with only aluminium and nickel prices moving higher so far in the morning.

LME snapshot at 03.04am London time Latest three-month LME Prices Price ($ per tonne) Change since previous session’s close ($) Copper 7,195 85 Aluminium 2,238 24 Lead 2,557.50 22.5 Zinc 3,415 31.5 Tin 20,290 15 Nickel 12,835 110

SHFE snapshot at 11.04am Shanghai time Most-traded SHFE contracts Price (yuan per tonne) Change since previous session’s close (yuan) Copper (March) 54,700 -100 Aluminium (March) 15,180 90 Zinc (March) 26,285 -90 Lead (February) 19,120 -130 Tin (May) 145,300 -100 Nickel (May) 99,900 330



Sherritt International Corp expects finished nickel and cobalt production at its Ambatovy mine in Madagascar to rise in 2018, the company said last Friday.

News of the lockout at Aluminerie de Bécancour Inc’s (ABI’s) aluminium smelter in the Canadian province of Quebec appears to be the catalyst of the US Midwest P1020 premium’s push into double-digit territory, market participants told American Metal Market.

The US International Trade Commission has voted to allow a self-initiated Commerce Department anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigation into imports of Chinese common alloy aluminium sheet to continue, the agency said on Friday.

Price trends in the global billet market diverged in the week ended Friday January 12 because of a number of factors.

Export prices of steel billet from Latin America increased last week, amid higher global prices, Metal Bulletin has learned.