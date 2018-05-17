EUROPEAN MORNING BRIEF 17/05: SHFE base metals prices up across the board; zinc market logs modest surplus in Q1; TCI to invest $1 bln in US Ali market
Good morning from Metal Bulletin’s offices in Asia as we bring you the latest news and pricing stories on Thursday May 17.
Base metals prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were up across the board during Asian morning trading on Thursday after the dollar weakened, with copper seeing additional support from short-covering.
Check Metal Bulletin’s live futures report here.
|LME snapshot at 04:23.am London time
|Latest three-month LME Prices
|Price ($ per tonne)
|Change since previous session’s close ($)
|Copper
|6,861.50
|35.5
|Aluminium
|2,334
|18.5
|Lead
|2,348.50
|7.5
|Zinc
|3,091.50
|17
|Tin
|20,815
|90
|Nickel
|14,550
|75
|SHFE snapshot at 11.23 am Shanghai time
|Most-traded SHFE contracts
|Price (yuan per tonne)
|Change since previous session’s close (yuan)
|Copper (Jul)
|51,180
|160
|Aluminium (Jul)
|14,910
|120
|Zinc (Jul)
|23,840
|60
|Lead (Jun)
|19,450
|40
|Tin (Sep)
|146,200
|490
|Nickel (Jul)
|108,090
|350
The global refined zinc market logged a modest surplus in the first quarter due to rising inventories that have kept a lid on premiums for the metal, although market participants are expecting higher freight rates to spur a pickup.
Ta Chen International (TCI) will invest $1 billion in the aluminium market in the United States in response to a growing supply deficit, the company’s top executive said.
Tharisa has acquired a 90% stake in Salene Chrome Zimbabwe Ltd for an undisclosed sum, the South African chrome producer announced on Wednesday.
The stainless steel scrap market in the US stalled this week, with prices for nickel, chrome and iron all largely holding steady.