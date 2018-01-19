EUROPEAN MORNING BRIEF 19/01: SHFE aluminium, lead prices strengthen; zinc, lead markets log deficits in Oct-Nov 2017; Hudbay exceeds copper output guidance

Base metals prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gave a varied performance during Asian morning trading on Friday, with aluminium and lead prices pushing higher, while the rest were little changed to weaker.

LME snapshot at 03.13am London time Latest three-month LME Prices Price ($ per tonne) Change since previous session’s close ($) Copper 7,093 16.5 Aluminium 2,197 -6 Lead 2,600 -10.5 Zinc 3,384 7.5 Tin 20,470 40 Nickel 12,370 -100

SHFE snapshot at 10.56am Shanghai time Most-traded SHFE contracts Price (yuan per tonne) Change since previous session’s close (yuan) Copper (March) 53,650 -20 Aluminium (March) 14,730 110 Zinc (March) 25,975 -20 Lead (February) 19,485 155 Tin (May) 144,550 780 Nickel (May) 96,080 -700



The global refined zinc and lead markets posted steep supply deficits in the first 11 months of 2017, according to preliminary data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group.

HudBay Minerals Inc surpassed its 2017 copper production guidance but expects production to decline this year, the company said on Wednesday January 17.

Some copper scrap suppliers are shifting their focus overseas due to spotty demand in the US domestic market and more aggressive foreign offers.

Exporters of Commonwealth of Independent States-origin pig iron have held high prices on low material availability, while buyers are in wait-and-see mode amid high stocks.