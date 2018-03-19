EUROPEAN MORNING BRIEF 19/03: SHFE base metals prices all lower; cadmium market supported; non-ferrous price drivers shifting

Base metal prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were all lower during Asian morning trading on Monday, with several factors including easing supply concerns, a stronger dollar and an upcoming United States monetary policy meeting pressuring copper prices in particular.

SHFE snapshot at 10:57am Shanghai time Most-traded SHFE contracts Price (yuan per tonne) Change since previous session’s close (yuan) Copper (May) 51,280 -840 Aluminium (May) 13,935 -60 Zinc (May) 24,885 -25 Lead (May) 18,435 -115 Tin (May) 144,610 -110 Nickel (Jul) 102,070 -1,640

LME snapshot at 02:58am London time Latest three-month LME Prices Price ($ per tonne) Change since previous session’s close ($) Copper 6,829 -59 Aluminium 2,076 -9 Lead 2,378 -5 Zinc 3240.50 -19.5 Tin 20,990 -10 Nickel 13,490 -135



Strong demand from India is continuing to support the cadmium market, with the price for higher-grade material reaching fresh highs this week, even with the end of the fiscal year approaching, market sources told Metal Bulletin.

The upheaval in the global non-ferrous metals trade is increasingly shifting price drivers from traditional factors to a landscape where geopolitical influences have more weight on prices, according the Bureau of International Recycling.

A surge in warehousing stocks and freight costs has zinc users in the United States wondering where the market is headed - and how near-term premiums will be affected.

Secondary aluminium scrap prices in the US generally remain steady, supported by firm demand and steady supply.

