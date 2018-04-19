EUROPEAN MORNING BRIEF 19/04: SHFE nickel, aluminium prices rally; Chile’s Enami appoints new vice president; aluminium instability ‘unprecedented’

Base metals prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were broadly up during Asian morning trading on Thursday, with nickel and aluminium leading the gains on sanction-related concerns.

The most-traded July nickel contract on the SHFE traded at 106,920 yuan ($17,020) per tonne as of 11.55am Shanghai time, up 2,170 yuan per tonne from Wednesday’s close.

LME snapshot at 11:55am London time Latest three-month LME Prices Price ($ per tonne) Change since previous session’s close ($) Copper 7,057 35 Aluminium 2,641 104 Lead 2,394 17 Zinc 3,290 25 Tin 21,550 75 Nickel 15,750 475

SHFE snapshot at 11:55am Shanghai time Most-traded SHFE contracts Price (yuan per tonne) Change since previous session’s close (yuan) Copper (June) 51,800 630 Aluminium (June) 15,340 410 Zinc (June) 24,460 570 Lead (June) 18,395 225 Tin (May) 145,430 -260 Nickel (July) 106,920 2,170



The Chilean government has named André Sougarret as the new executive vice president of copper producer Empresa Nacional de Minería (Enami), effective April 27.

The general uncertainty and unease present in the aluminium market currently is unique in its degree of severity, according to an analyst speaking at an industry conference on Tuesday.

US imports of Chinese common alloy aluminum sheet benefit from unfair government subsidies, with countervailing margins ranging from 31.2-113.3%, according to a preliminary determination from the US Department of Commerce.

South32 has increased its full year 2018 manganese ore production guidance by 6% amid strong demand and record operating performance at its Australia unit.

The market for cobalt sulfate is becoming more mature, market participants said on the sidelines of Metal Bulletin’s Battery Materials Conference, in Shanghai, which is being held Wednesday-Thursday.