EUROPEAN MORNING BRIEF 22/05: COBC expects final approval for copper/cobalt trading, export license; competition drives down manganese ore prices; FeCr prices edge up on tightening supply

Lead prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange outperformed during Asian morning trading on Tuesday, tracking the strong performance of the London Metal Exchange’s three-month lead price on Monday. The other SHFE base metals, with the exception of copper and nickel, were weaker.

Check Metal Bulletin’s live futures report here.

LME snapshot at 02.37am London time Latest three-month LME Prices Price ($ per tonne) Change since yesterday’s close ($) Copper 6,885 6 Aluminium 2,269.50 -10.5 Lead 2,418.50 8.5 Zinc 3,083.50 -20.5 Tin 20,740 40 Nickel 14,675 0

SHFE snapshot at 10.37am Shanghai time Most-traded SHFE contracts Price (yuan per tonne) Change since yesterday’s close (yuan) Copper (June) 51,470 100 Aluminium (June) 14,745 -20 Zinc (June) 23,835 -120 Lead (June) 20,210 385 Tin (July) 146,090 -130 Nickel (September) 108,870 20



Canada-based Cobalt Blockchain Inc (COBC) expects final ratification shortly for a copper/cobalt trading and export license that will allow it to establish regional buying depots in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), process minerals in-country and export internationally.

Manganese ore prices fell heavily in the week ended May 18, in particular the price for 44% manganese, with sellers accepting the refusal among buyers to pay higher prices.

Ferro-chrome prices rose in China for domestic and imported material on May 18 due to producers standing firm on offer prices in a tighter market.

Carmaker Daimler AG has gone “on the offensive” to secure a sustainable raw materials supply chain and has developed a number of initiatives across key raw materials to create transparency and to protect human rights, the Germany-based group has said.

Cobalt 27 has agreed an $80 million revolving credit facility to help fund its investments in the mineral industries, including streaming and royalty agreements, the company said late last week.