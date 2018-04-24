EUROPEAN MORNING BRIEF 24/04: SHFE base metals broadly down; Ali market bearish on Rusal deadline extension; China copper scrap import quota down 84% in Q1

Base metals prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were broadly down during Asian morning trading on Tuesday, with aluminium prices falling the most after the United States announced it would not impose secondary sanctions against UC Rusal.

LME snapshot at 03.23am London time Latest three-month LME Prices Price ($ per tonne) Change since Monday’s close ($) Copper 6,944.50 1 Aluminium 2,269 -26 Lead 2,332 12 Zinc 3,247 18 Tin 21,175 125 Nickel 14,265 0

SHFE snapshot at 10.24am Shanghai time Most-traded SHFE contracts Price (yuan per tonne) Change since Monday’s close (yuan) Copper (June) 51,540 -320 Aluminium (June) 14,480 -555 Zinc (June) 24,510 10 Lead (June) 18,355 -85 Tin (September) 146,620 -1,530 Nickel (July) 103,820 -1,110



The US Department of the Treasury’s decision to extend the deadline for US businesses to wind down dealings with Rusal until October 23, as announced in a statement on Monday, may usher in short-term bearishness, according to market participants.

China has granted import quotas for copper scrap this year that are reduced by 83.7% from a year ago, in its first 10 rounds of approvals for solid waste import licenses, according to calculations made by Metal Bulletin.

UG2 chrome ore, and Chinese and Japanese ferro-chrome markets were bearish last week on anticipation of China’s stainless steel mills lowering their ferro-chrome tender prices for May.

Participants in the European aluminium market expect a bearish reversal of premiums after the US Treasury decided on Monday that it will not impose secondary sanctions on non-US market participants for doing business with Russian supplier Rusal.

