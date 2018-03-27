EUROPEAN MORNING BRIEF 27/03: SHFE base metals prices rebound; FMG revises iron ore price guidance; US aluminium extrusion shipments up

Base metals prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rebounded during Asian morning trading on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and an improvement in risk appetite after fears of an escalation in tensions between the United States and China receded.

Check Metal Bulletin’s live futures report here.

LME snapshot at 03.30am London time Latest three-month LME Prices Price ($ per tonne) Change since yesterday’s close ($) Copper 6,686.50 84.5 Aluminium 2,061.50 9.5 Lead 2,394.50 7.5 Zinc 3,285.50 25 Tin 20,870 10 Nickel 13,095 140 SHFE snapshot at 10.30am Shanghai time Most-traded SHFE contracts Price (yuan per tonne) Change since yesterday’s close (yuan) Copper 49,660 660 Aluminium 13,840 125 Zinc 24,960 320 Lead 18,585 180 Tin 142,360 100 Nickel 97,470 1,110



Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) has revised its guidance for the prices it expects to realize for iron ore sold in the year ending June 30 amid subdued Chinese demand and trade tensions.

The US’ aluminium extrusion shipments rose year on year through February, validating claims by billet market participants that extrusion market demand strengthened in the start of this year.

Market participants have said that a credit squeeze in India will lead cadmium prices to stabilize at current levels.

Antofagasta’s Los Pelambres mine in Chile has reached an agreement with unionized workers for a new collective bargaining agreement, putting an end to the threat of strike action.

Meanwhile, union workers at the Escondida copper mine in Chile have accepted an invitation to begin early talks with management on a new collective bargaining agreement.