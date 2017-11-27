EUROPEAN MORNING BRIEF 27/11: SHFE copper prices supported; new CCBI Metdist CEO; Logisminsa gets bonded warehouse approval

Copper prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were stronger during Asian morning trading on Monday, with the red metal finding support from declining stocks and ongoing industrial action in Peru and Chile.

LME snapshot at 04:32am London time Latest three-month LME Prices Price

($ per tonne) Change since Friday’s close ($) Copper 6,991 -11 Aluminium 2,120.50 -11.5 Lead 2,472.50 -7.5 Zinc 3,210 -25.5 Tin 19,470 -40 Nickel 11,890 -145

SHFE snapshot at 12:30pm Shanghai time Most-traded SHFE contracts Price

(yuan per tonne) Change since Friday’s close (yuan) Copper (January) 54,290 -50 Aluminium (January) 14,990 -55 Zinc (January) 25,285 -300 Lead (January) 18,465 -55 Tin (January) 143,110 -170 Nickel (May) 95,610 -1,270



Andy Gooch is to become chief executive officer (CEO) of CCBI Metdist, taking over the reins from Nigel Dentoom, who will step down before the end of the year.

Peru’s first independent metal concentrates warehouse and blending facility is targeting growth and a new storage space for lead in 2018, senior consultant Victor Way said in an interview with Metal Bulletin.

Tao Peng, secretary general of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association Zinc and Lead Branch, identified five things to consider while reforming the supply side of the domestic zinc and lead industry.

China, the world’s largest producing and consuming country of lead, has room to improve its secondary lead industry, according to Wei Liu, deputy secretary general of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association Recycling Metal Branch.

Global steel billet prices have shown mixed dynamics over the past week, as an uptick in Turkish scrap prices dragged up CIS and Turkish billet prices, while Southeast Asian and United Arab Emirates billet prices were down due to poor sentiment.

