Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

European zinc premiums reach new high; Chinese, US markets hold

Premiums for special high grade (SHG) zinc ingot in Europe reached new record highs on Tuesday August 30 because of concerns over supply disruptions, while those in China and the United States held steady amid illiquid spot trading conditions.

August 31, 2022
By Chris KavanaghCallum PerryJinfan Yang
ZincBase metals

Northern Europe

Physical spot premiums for refined SHG zinc ingot in Northern Europe have reached fresh record highs as uncertainty within the European market grows amid soaring energy costs.

Fastmarkets assessed the zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, dp fca Rotterdam, and the zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, dp fca Antwerp, at $500-530 per tonne on Tuesday, both up by $10-50 per tonne from $450-520 per tonne a week earlier.

The acutely tight supply situation within Europe, doubled with rising concerns around energy underpin the move higher in premiums as participants find available units more difficult to come by.

“All of our units are completely allocated now,” a trader told Fastmarkets.

“If you try to purchase units at the moment, most say that they are not offering and those that are will not accept below $500 [per tonne],” a second market source said.

Supporting this sentiment, no participants provided indications below $500 per tonne, with some assessing as high as $550 per tonne. But a lack of confirmed liquidity at this level prevented any further increase for now.

Despite these supply fears, many within the market also raised concerns over potential demand destruction from consumers, with some traders reporting they are already starting to see order postponements from both the alloy and galvanized steel sectors.

“It seems as if people are just buying time at the moment, they would rather pay the backwardation and rent than take the units,” a second trader said.

The London Metal Exchange zinc cash-to-three-month spread was recently at a $80.25 per tonne backwardation and has remained in steep backwardation for several months now.

But the supply concerns once again play a factor in this, with some traders noting that in previous years they would typically sell on the postponed units to cover these costs as they were confident, they could purchase replacement units in time for delivery. Now, this is not the case, with no available units in the region participants are forced to tightly hold onto material.

China

Fastmarkets assessed the zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, cif Shanghai, and the zinc min 99.995% ingot premium, in-whs Shanghai, at $80-90 per tonne on Tuesday amid persistent import losses. Both premiums have been unchanged at this level since December 14, 2021.

“The export window is nearly open; many traders are closely eyeing it. But there are limited availabilities to do exporting, since local stock levels are low,” a Shanghai-based trader.

Fastmarkets’ calculation of the zinc import arbitrage stood at a loss of $446.84 per tonne on Tuesday, compared with a loss of $410.55 per tonne a week earlier.

Zinc inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses fell to 90,288 tonnes on August 26, down by 5,918 tonnes from the previous week.

“Although domestic demand remains sluggish, continuous destocking due to maintenance at smelters has underpinned prices, and the supply front is expected to stay tight till year-end,” a second Shanghai-based trader said.

United States

Fastmarkets assessed the zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, ddp Midwest US, at 35-40 cents per lb on Tuesday, unchanged from a week earlier.

The stability in the US zinc premium comes after a mid-month decline to the current level that saw the premium slide by 8.54% from 37-45 cents per lb on August 16.

The spot market continued to be reported as quiet, with some market participants attributing this to the summer lull.

“Some plants have been shutting down for maintenance, which has shown in the spot market,” a US supplier source said.

In addition to the slowed summer market, economic uncertainty and recession fears have resulted in a more cautious buying attitude.

“With the current economic uncertainty and the economy in a recession, we are seeing buyers exercising a bit more hesitation to enter the spot market,” a second US supplier source said.

Market participants expect these factors will continue to suppress the spot market and keep premium levels flat over the near term.

What to read next
Aerial shooting in the logistics area. Container ship to anchor. Import - Export market
European energy woes unlikely to significantly boost US steel exports
Rising energy costs and shrinking steel production in the European Union have some steel producers in the United States considering the possibility of increased exports to the EU this winter
September 9, 2022
 · 
Mark Burgess
Scrap metal yard
Scrap, secondary and recycled aluminium, from rescue to low-carbon gains
With decarbonization high on the agenda for the industry, the longevity of scrap and secondary aluminium could play a bigger role in the climate crisis. An overview of demand and price trends of scrap and secondary aluminium across Europe and North America.
September 8, 2022
Natural gas tank in gas factory with European union flag
Metals companies call on EU leaders for emergency action on energy prices
The heads of 40 metals companies and a number of industry associations have called on European Union leaders to take emergency action to temporarily reduce gas prices in order to alleviate costs and help continued production at their sites
September 7, 2022
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Photo of the cauldron in a foundry
Speira to curtail 50% of aluminium smelter production at Rheinwerk plant; cites high energy costs
Global aluminium rolling and recycling company Speira will curtail 50% of the current smelter production at its Rheinwerk plant until further notice citing rising energy prices, the company announced on Wednesday, September 7
September 7, 2022
 · 
Imogen Dudman
Aluminum ingots
Aluminium premiums still under pressure in Japan, Europe, Brazil, but US market quiet
Aluminium premiums continued their global downtrend in the week to Tuesday September 6 with the exception of the US Midwest premium, which was unchanged after the Labor Day holiday in the United States.
September 7, 2022
 · 
Renato Rostás
Crane unloading two containers at Rio de Janeiro port
Brazilian alumina exports rise 62% in August
Brazilian alumina exports grew by 62.24% year on year in August on higher shipments, in particular from northeastern Maranhão state, where the Alumar refinery is located, according to data published by the economy ministry on Monday September 5.
September 5, 2022
 · 
Renato Rostás
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed