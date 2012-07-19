Eurozone construction output down 8% year-on-year in May
Production in the construction sector across the 17 European Union member states in the eurozone fell by 8.4% year-on-year in May 2012, according to figures released by EU statistical agency Eurostat.
In the EU, production was down by 6.9%, compared with the corresponding period in 2011.
Spain was the poorest performer, reporting a drop in output of 24.8% year-on-year, while Slovenia fell by 23.7%, the agency said.
On the same comparison, production in Portugal was down by 16.4%, and in Hungary by 15.2%, while Italy’s output also decreased by 14.8% year-on-year.
The biggest gains were made in Romania, with production up by 21.1% annually, and in Poland, where output increased by 6.5%.
A slowdown in construction productivity strongly affects steel markets, as 51.2% of all global steel is used in the construction sector, according to a presentation by the World Steel Assn (worldsteel) on Thursday July 19.