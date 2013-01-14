Eurozone industrial output falls 3.7% year-on-year in November 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

In the 27 member states of the European Union (EU27), industrial production fell by 3.3% in November 2012, compared with the same month in 2011, the statistical agency revealed on Monday January 14.

The countries with the largest decreases in industrial production among EU members were Italy, where November output fell by 7.6% year-on-year; Spain, where production went down by 7.2%; and Ireland, which saw a drop of 6.6% in November of last year.

Countries such as Lithuania, Estonia and Malta saw their industrial production jump in November, compared with the same month in 2011, by 8.9%, 6.55 and 6.1%, respectively.

Production of durable consumer goods fell year-on-year by 7.7% in the eurozone in November and by 6.8% across the EU, Eurostat said.