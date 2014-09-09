Export pick-up offsets decline in Japan’s auto steel orders

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Export orders for all steel products increased by 3.1% in July, to 2.40 million tonnes, while orders from local car manufacturers moved down to 701,000 tonnes, according to preliminary figures released by the Japan Iron & Steel Federation (JISF) on Monday September 8.

This was the steepest year-on-year fall in orders from the automotive industry in 17 months.

However, a small year-on-year rise of 1.8% in steel orders from the construction industry, to 1.03 million tonnes, and bigger increases from the shipbuilding and machinery sectors helped Japan’s total domestic orders to experience a slight increase of 0.3%.

Shipbuilding companies ordered 24.3% more steel in July, at 383,000 tonnes, while the electrical machinery and industrial equipment industries reported increases of 6% and 7.9%, respectively, to 123,000 tonnes and 156,000 tonnes.

In terms of steel products, hot rolled strip orders increased by 7.1% year-on-year to 1.94 million tonnes.

Orders for heavy plate moved up by 2.2% to 921,000 tonnes, while those for galvanized sheet fell by 0.1% to 884,000 tonnes.

Cold rolled sheet and strip orders rose 2.3% to 621,000 tonnes.

For long steel products, orders for wire rod and bars dropped by 4.6% and 3.7%, respectively, to 184,000 tonnes and 712,000 tonnes.

H-beam orders, on the other hand, increased by 7.8% to 352,000 tonnes.