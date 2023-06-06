Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Fastmarkets FOEX launches PIX Packaging price indices in the Middle East – Notice of Implementation

(PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets today launches PIX Packaging GCC price indices.

June 6, 2023
Pricing notice

After a consultation period that began on April 6 and ended on May 18, Fastmarkets has launched PIX Packaging GCC price indices, covering the main containerboard grades testliner and fluting, produced in and delivered to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The GCC countries include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The two Packaging GCC indices are:

PIX Containerboard Testliner Delivered GCC USD/tonne (PIX Testliner GCC)

PIX Containerboard Fluting Delivered GCC USD/tonne (PIX Fluting GCC)

The PIX indices are based on actual transaction data from both buyers and sellers of containerboard. Weighting between price providers is achieved by assigning more price points to larger buyers/sellers than to smaller ones. PIX is a price average of all prices reported in the GCC region. Before calculating the arithmetical average, we remove the highest and lowest 10% of the number of price points.

A full methodology with detailed specifications can be found here.

If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Eva Nyman by email at: pricing.foex@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘PIX Packaging GCC’.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to launch FCA, P0610 netbacks for aluminium P1020A Rotterdam premiums
Fastmarkets proposes to launch published netback rates for both purity and incoterm differentials for its aluminium P1020A Rotterdam premiums.
June 6, 2023
 · 
Imogen Dudman
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend frequency of monthly calcined alumina prices: pricing notice
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the publishing frequency of its three calcined alumina prices from monthly to quarterly.
June 5, 2023
 · 
Carrie Bone
General_Economy_Brazil_Cityscape_unsplash-or7LxxQ.jpg
Could high debt levels in Brazil threaten its packaging demand?
Fastmarkets’ economist for Latin America, Rafael Barisauskas, analyzes the impact of household debt and reduced consumption
June 5, 2023
 · 
Marina Faleiros
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Final decision on open consultation on methodology for cobalt hydroxide inferred price
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, China, $lb, via an open consultation process between May 4 and June 1, 2023. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.
June 2, 2023
 · 
Justin Yang
Paper_peakpx.jpg
North American printing and writing paper markets continue to see weak demand and high inventories
While some paper suppliers begin to see signs of improvement, the markets remain under pressure with uncertainty on when things will get better
June 2, 2023
 · 
Renata Mercante
Pricing Notice
Decision to delist Pittsburgh, Cleveland machine shop turnings assessments
Fastmarkets will discontinue its consumer buying price assessments for machine shop turnings in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh markets effective Tuesday June 6.
June 1, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed