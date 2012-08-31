Fastmarkets free to view content in app form

Google Currents is an industry-leading reading device that provides our content for high-speed offline reading and quick-touch sharing. It adapts itself to differently sized phones and tablets, with your Fastmarkets edition synchronized across devices.

To download the Fastmarkets magazine edition onto your mobile phone or tablet via Google Currents just click here. As you would expect from Google, it’s simple to set up. If you haven’t got the link to hand when you install the app then just search for Fastmarkets within the app.

At Fastmarkets, we are committed to making our content available in as many different places and formats as possible. We are working on a mobile version of our paid-for content and will be looking at our own app requirements, but we also know that content shouldn’t be limited to one format, so we have enabled our free content as RSS feeds and now within reader apps.

