FastMarkets joins Metal Bulletin Group

It was announced on Monday, August 15 that FastMarkets will be acquired by Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC and become part of Metal Bulletin Group. FastMarkets will remain an industry-leading provider of real-time metal market information and will become an integral part of Metal Bulletin Group. We will continue to deliver our first-class news, physical premiums, research and live market data through the FastMarkets Professional and FastMarkets Precious Metals terminals.

In the future, the amount of market information and prices available through FastMarkets will rapidly expand to allow users to subscribe to and receive Metal Bulletin’s prices, news, research and other products through the FastMarkets terminal. This will include over 1,500 Metal Bulletin proprietary prices that cover base, precious and ferrous metals as well as alloys, ores, fabricated products and scrap. The best way to understand the potential of the FastMarkets platform is to request a free trial or speak to a member of our sales team to learn more about the platform (UK: +44 (0)207 3372 140, US: +1 312-929-4200, Asia: +65 6242 7089).

“FastMarkets is an excellent business that perfectly complements our global portfolio of price reporting, data and information products.”

Raju Daswani, Managing Director, Metal Bulletin “FastMarkets adds strong real-time market data capabilities to Metal Bulletin’s pre-eminent position as the world’s leading provider of benchmark prices for metals.”

Dominic Hall, CEO, FastMarkets

What our customers say about the acquisition: “The acquisition of FastMarkets by Metal Bulletin will form what I would estimate to be the strongest news and data platform in the world for the metals industry. This is proof in my personal view that if you listen to what users want, hire the right people and build the product to the consumers’ demands – it will work.”

Malcolm Freeman, Director, Kingdom Futures (FastMarkets subscriber)

Learn about FastMarkets products: FastMarkets Professional

FastMarkets Precious Metals FastMarkets Data Feeds

Learn more about Metal Bulletin products: Metal Bulletin

American Metals Market

Industrial Minerals Metal Bulletin Data Price Feeds