Fastmarkets launches trade logs for battery-grade lithium carbonate, hydroxide cif seaborne Asia spot prices

The battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide trade logs cover the following prices:

The two trade logs will include trades, bids, offers and assessments reported to Fastmarkets.

Unless otherwise stated, all prices are per kilogram on a cif basis.

Fastmarkets is committed to providing greater transparency to the lithium industry and the development of trade logs is another step in this direction.

Increasingly, Fastmarkets battery-grade lithium spot prices are being utilized as the basis for negotiations in the physical market. Although lithium has traditionally been considered a specialty chemical, there have been indications that clearly demonstrated that the market is moving toward commoditization in terms of pricing.

Fastmarkets will continue to work in conjunction with the physical market in order to reflect standard market practices and provide tools that facilitate trading for the market.

