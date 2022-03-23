Contact Us Login

Fastmarkets LME Nickel March Average skewed by suspension of market: subscriber notice

March 23, 2022
Pricing noticeNickel

The Fastmarkets LME Nickel March Average has been skewed by the suspension of the market followed by the disrupted Officials published for the 8-21st March and the 23rd March.

Please see the LME Notice 22/064 Nickel Market Update Resumption of Trading, paragraph 24 in regard to Averages methodology in the event of a disrupted Official.

Fastmarkets is reviewing the situation and will provide further updates in due course.

For more information, please refer to https://www.lme.com/en/News

