Fastmarkets moves from 2018 to 2019

Here’s a quick review of the key developments, which also indicate our direction for 2019:



We trimmed and rationalized to reduce the amount of non-core information that we published to focus on the markets and services that really matter

(In the context of rationalization, at the start of 2019 we plan to stop publishing the daily morning briefs and week-in-brief reports. These services were introduced some years ago to aggregate coverage for our subscribers but we think we will provide more value by investing that time instead in pricing and covering turbid markets)

Over the next year, our editors, analysts and reporters will continue with this strategy of working closely with the metals industry to launch, develop and refine the benchmarks and coverage that the market needs to price, market and purchase material.

But we are also on a technological journey, an early milestone of which is the Excel Add-in, which will enable you to integrate our prices into your Excel spreadsheets seamlessly. Much more of this will be seen in 2019 while we develop our customer platforms.

Fastmarkets exists to enable you to steer surely through whatever the markets bring over the next 12 months.

If you have any suggestions, comments or advice to help us in our objective, do not hesitate to contact me.

Alex Harrison

Editorial & pricing director

aharrison@fastmarkets.com