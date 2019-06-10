Fastmarkets partners with the London Metal Exchange to develop lithium price benchmark

This global strategic partnership will develop a definitive roadmap aimed at providing a pricing mechanism for lithium that can be utilized throughout the supply chain and will support the development of risk-management tools for the industry. For more than 30 years, Fastmarkets has been bringing transparency to the lithium industry via independent and reflective prices.

“Fastmarkets recognizes the importance of lithium to the rapidly growing battery market, which will drive the future expansion of the electric vehicle industry. Our lithium prices have gained significant traction in physical market negotiations as industry participants require credible pricing to facilitate trading,” Fastmarkets chief executive Raju Daswani said.

Fastmarkets is committed to developing market-reflective pricing in a rapidly evolving industry in conjunction with supply chain participants.

It is the first price reporting agency to have achieved Type 1 IOSCO assurance for its lithium prices.

“The LME, on the basis of market views, selected Fastmarkets as its pricing partner due to their lithium prices being widely used across the industry combined with their leading pricing capabilities,” the London Metal Exchange said.

“We are excited to now work with the LME as partners to further develop our prices to provide essential risk-management tools for this market,” Daswani added.

Fastmarkets already provides the global benchmark for the cobalt market - another important battery raw material.

