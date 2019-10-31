Fastmarkets Paul Lim crowned Journalist of the Year by World Steel Association

The award recognizes “the journalist from any media outlet who has written regularly in the most informative and educative way on any aspect of the steel industry.”

Lim has worked smartly to develop insightful content about the Asia ferrous markets, most recently covering the rise of ferrous scrap in the region and changing trade flows.

This award is recognition of the great work of Lim and of the Fastmarkets team, who collaborate to deliver high-quality content that is vital to our customers’ understanding of our data and the markets we serve.

Lim heads a team of Fastmarkets analysts and price reporters in Asia that provides pricing and analysis of the ferrous scrap and steel markets.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for this prestigious award,” Lim said. “This is really just one of our commitments to our subscribers by providing them with unique perspectives and the latest prices on the fast-moving ferrous complex. My team and I love connecting with the industry and we hope that we will have more opportunities in the future to work more closely with industry participants.”

Global steel editor & steel pricing director Andrew Wells said: “I’m delighted Paul and Fastmarkets have been recognized by the steel industry. It means we’re delivering what our customers want: clear and concise commentary and analysis about the critical issues affecting the industry, and what this means for their businesses. We will continue to raise the bar with the quality of our editorial coverage and pricing.”

Fastmarkets had two entries on Worldsteel’s final shortlist of four - European price reporter Maria Tanatar was also shortlisted.