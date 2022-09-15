Fastmarkets RISI proposes changes to Lake States woodfiber coverage

In keeping with changes in how woodfiber is traded in the US Lake States Region, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing the following change to its price assessment coverage.

Price coverage of hardwood in-woods debarked chips would be discontinued as the market has receded in recent years.

The changes would potentially take effect from June 11, 2020.

At the same time, Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for North American woodfiber and biomass markets. This consultation seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Please send comments and queries to pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by March 6, 2020, indicating “Lake States US woodfiber” in the subject line of the email.

For other RISI Coverage Notes please see here.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s price assessment methodologies, please see here.