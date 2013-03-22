Ferbasa’s sales revenue up 11.8% y-o-y in February

Brazilian ferro-alloys producer Ferbasa reported a 11.8% year-on-year increase in net sales revenue in February 2013, after selling higher tonnages of high-carbon ferro-chrome.

Ferbasa’s net sales revenue stood at 68.38 million Reais ($34.24 million) last month, up from 61.13 million Reais a year earlier and 61.76 million Reais in January 2013, the company said in a filing with the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

The company sold 22,412 tonnes of ferro-alloys in February.

Sales of high-carbon ferro-chrome stood at 13,201 tonnes, up 3.8% year-on-year.

Low-carbon ferro-chrome sales, however, decreased 22.2% year-on-year to 1,433 tonnes.

Sales of ferro-silicon reached 7,778 tonnes in February 2013, down 5.8% compared with the corresponding month in 2012.

