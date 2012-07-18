Ferrous Resources obtains approval for power line construction

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

It will be built between cities of Atílio Vivácqua and Presidente Kennedy in Brazil.

The licence was issued by Espírito Santo’s environmental institute, IEMA.

The Brazilian miner will now start to draw up an environmental plan, aiming to obtain an installation licence for the power line “as soon as possible”, it said.

The Espírito Santo port, expected to handle 25 million-tpy of iron ore in a first phase, is part of Ferrous’ plan to operate an integrated mine-pipeline-port complex in Brazil.

Ferrous now intends to reach 17 million tpy iron ore production in 2016, down on its a previous forecast of 25 million tpy, the company said in late June.

Output will then increase in a “continuous” way until achieving more than 40 million tonnes by 2026, it added.

