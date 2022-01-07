Ferrous scrap settlements
Fastmarkets advises that no monthly regional scrap markets have settled for January. Fastmarkets typically settles these markets on or before the 10th of the month. Markets not settled on Monday January 10 will be specified in a further notice
Detroit consumers entered the market on Friday January 7, generally buying scrap at $60 per gross ton lower than in December.
To provide feedback on this notice, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Scrap prices.
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.