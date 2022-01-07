Contact Us Login

Ferrous scrap settlements

Fastmarkets advises that no monthly regional scrap markets have settled for January. Fastmarkets typically settles these markets on or before the 10th of the month. Markets not settled on Monday January 10 will be specified in a further notice

January 7, 2022
By Thorsten Schier
Pricing notice

Detroit consumers entered the market on Friday January 7, generally buying scrap at $60 per gross ton lower than in December.

