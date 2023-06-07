Final decision on open consultation on methodology for Northern Europe, US HRC indices
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Northern Europe, €/tonne (MB-STE-0028) and steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, $/cwt (MB-STE-0184), via an open consultation process between May 4 and June 5, 2023.
This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. No feedback was received during the consultation period and, therefore, no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.
This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.
You can find the current methodology for the Northern Europe HRC index here.
And the methodology for the US HRC index can be found here.
To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.