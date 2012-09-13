Finished steel consumption up 3% in Latin America in July

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Consumption reached nearly 5.6 million tonnes in July, up from 5.4 million tonnes the previous year, Alacero said on Thursday 13 September.

Brazil and Mexico reported the highest consumption figures, at 2.08 million tonnes and 1.74 million tonnes, respectively.

Argentina came next, with 486,000 tonnes.

It was followed by Chile, Peru and Colombia, respectively with 331,000 tonnes, 309,000 tonnes, and 266,000 tonnes, according to Alacero’s figures.

Between January and July, consumption increased by 7% in the whole region, to around 38.5 million tonnes.

Mexico, Chile and Peru recorded the largest rises in this period, of 16%, 12% and 10%, respectively, Alacero added.