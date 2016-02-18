First pictures of the new London Metal Exchange (LME) ring

The London Metal Exchange opened its new ring at 10 Finsbury Square.

The new ring is more compact and has fewer seats.

One million pounds has been invested in new technology and improved wall boards and IT systems.

Trading on the floor remains busy.

Trading began at Finsbury Square on February 1 after moving from Leadenhall Street the week before.

“We’ve demonstrated our commitment to the ring, a long-standing and trusted price-formation venue, by moving it with us to this exciting new location. Here, our investment in its technology and infrastructure will ensure its continued significance in today’s world,” said Garry Jones, LME CEO.

The exchange has moved four times since it was established above a hat shop in Lombard Court in 1877.

FastMarkets will continue to film webcasts and report from the new ring at the new venue, remaining the only news agency to report live from the LME floor every trading day.