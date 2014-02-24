Fitzroy confirms high-quality coking coal reserves at US project

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

“The quality data confirms that the coal at Emmaus is of a high-quality, hard coking coal brand,” Fitzroy said on Monday February 24.

The company planned a marketing study to determine whether any of its coal could be sold for premium uses, it said.

“Certain coals have characteristics that yield higher market prices than even those that hard coking coal can receive,” Fitzroy said.

The Australian Stock Exchange-listed company said that it was looking to rapidly develop into a producer of hard coking coal destined for sale to the US domestic and export markets.