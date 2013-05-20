Contact Us Login

Fortescue awards $15-million contract to Viento

Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) has signed a contract with Viento Contracting Services worth A$15.4 million ($15 million) to build its Solomon tailings storage facility.

Construction will start this month and the project is expected to be completed by late September, Viento said in a statement on Monday May 20.

The iron ore miner is looking to add capacity of 60 million tpy to its Solomon Hub from the Kings and Firetail deposits by the end of this year.

During the March quarter, FMG mined a record 25.3 million wet metric tonnes of iron ore.

