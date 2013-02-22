Fortescue makes new board appointments

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Meurs is director of development at FMG, whose responsibilities span from exploration through studies and project development to delivery of capital expansion projects.

Previously, he was founder and md of mining service provider WorleyParsons.

Gaines is coo, cfo and an executive director of The Jetset Travelworld Group. Previously, she was cfo of the Stella Group, chief finance and operations director of UK-based Entertainment Rights, and ceo of Heytesbury Pty Limited.

“[Gaines] adds to the boards’ extensive international experience in all aspects of financial and commercial management,” FMG chairman Andrew Forrest said in a statement.

Earlier this week, FMG reported that its net profit after tax for the six months ended December 31 fell 40% to $478 million on lower iron ore prices.