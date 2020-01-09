FREE WEB SEMINAR: Cobalt pricing - volatility, spot volumes and increasing frequency

Join members of Fastmarkets’ editorial and pricing team for a discussion on the results from its recent consultation on cobalt pricing frequency, insights from Fastmarkets’ pricing database and details on the practicalities of daily cobalt pricing.

Click here to register for the webinar.



Date

Thursday January 16, 2020

Time

3pm London time

Join our team for a discussion on:

- The evolution of the cobalt market: new applications and increasing tonnage

- A summary of responses to consultation on daily pricing

- The practicalities of data submission for daily pricing

Speakers

Charlotte Radford, minors, ores and alloys editor, Europe

Jon Mulcahy, price development manager, Europe

Inaki Villanueva, principal analyst

This interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers anonymously. If you have any questions about Fastmarkets’ cobalt pricing, you can also send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@fastmarkets.com.

If you are unable to attend, click here to register now - you will be able to listen to a recording of the web seminar after it finishes.