FREE WEB SEMINAR: Fastmarkets’ copper concentrates index - benchmarking the spot market

We moved the index to a weekly assessment in April this year, bringing greater transparency to an increasingly volatile market.

We are recording a webinar on Wednesday April 19 at 09:30 UK time on how the index works and some takeaways from the data we’ve been putting together.

Find out how we normalize copper grades, brands and side terms as well as the process whereby our reporters collect and compile market data. We will also be presenting our insights on copper concentrate market trends.

Please register via the below link, which will send you a recorded version once complete if you’re unable to listen in live, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions.

https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/12135/357688?utm_source=article&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign