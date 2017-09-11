FREE WEB SEMINAR: How Metal Bulletin prices illiquid markets – minors and alloys

Date

Tuesday September 12

Time

9:30am London time



Join our global price reporting team for an insight into:

- Price discovery in illiquid markets: cobalt, vanadium and tellurium as case studies

- How transactions, bids, offers and assessments influence price assessments in illiquid markets

- Regional variations in vanadium prices: Europe and China

Speakers

Fleur Ritzema, global ores, alloys and minors editor

Shivani Singh, Asia editor

Charlotte Radford, correspondent

Click here to register for the free web seminar.

The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers. If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s pricing and coverage of illiquid markets – including those not covered in the case studies mentioned above – please send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com.

Unable to attend? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.