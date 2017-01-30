FREE WEB SEMINAR: How Metal Bulletin’s tungsten pricing reflects the market – methodology, market trends and next steps
Metal Bulletin is hosting a free web seminar on Tuesday January 31 at 9am London time, to discuss its tungsten pricing and methodology, market trends, and next steps in tungsten pricing.
Date
Tuesday January 31, 2017
Time
9am London time
Join our free web seminar to discuss:
- how Metal Bulletin prices the tungsten market, including the benchmark European APT quotation
- pricing governance, compliance and technology
- recent market trends in tungsten and factors driving price moves
- next steps for tungsten pricing, including research into new quotations
Speakers
Alex Harrison, global editorial director
Fleur Ritzema, global ores, alloys and minor metals editor
Charlotte Radford, tungsten reporter
Click here to register for the free web seminar.
The web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers. If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s tungsten pricing in advance of the presentation, please send them to Charlotte Radford (charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com).
Unable to attend? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.