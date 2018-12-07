FREE WEB SEMINAR: How SGX’s 65% Fe derivative marks the next stage of evolution for iron ore

We will examine how changes in the iron ore market have prompted the need for this high-grade derivative, the opportunities the contract offers and the methodology behind our iron ore index.

The next stage of evolution for the iron ore market is here, with the SGX announcing plans to launch a high-grade derivative contract in December, settled basis Fastmarkets MB’s daily 65% Fe iron ore index.

The decision follows persistent calls from the market for a price-risk management tool for the high-grade segment amid widening grade differentials in the steelmaking raw materials market. The need for a high-grade derivative was augmented by the wide spreads between the 62% Fe and 65% Fe grades, which made it increasingly difficult for participants to manage high-grade exposure with the 62% Fe derivative contract.

The widening spreads are a result of robust steel mills’ margins in China and its government’s focus on environmental protection following the country’s push towards becoming a greener economy. Miners have underlined that Chinese steel mills’ preference for high-grade iron ore amid the government’s focus on environmental protection is a structural change.

The webinar will also explain the methodology behind our daily MB 65% Fe iron ore index, on which the contract is settled.

Date:

Tuesday December 11, 2018

Time:

7am London time/3pm Singapore time

Join our pricing team while they discuss:

• The structure of the iron ore market and how it is changing

• Why the 65% Fe price is now so important

• Opportunities for risk management

Speakers:

Deepali Sharma, steel raw materials editor and Peter Hannah, index manager

The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers anonymously. If you have any questions about Fastmarkets iron ore pricing, please send them in advance to Peter Hannah at peter.hannah@fastmarkets.com.

Unable to attend? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.