FREE WEB SEMINAR: Introducing the new Fastmarkets LME alumina, aluminium premium contracts

The webinar will cover how Fastmarkets assesses daily alumina indices and aluminium premium assessments and how you can manage your risk with the new LME cash-settled contracts, launching on March 11, 2019.

Date

Monday March 18, 2019

Time

10am London time

Join us and the LME as we discuss:

Recent market trends

Key market and price drivers ahead for 2019

The need for risk management in these markets and how the instruments work

Why Fastmarkets prices were selected as the basis for these new contracts

Functionality associated with a basket contract

Speakers

Alice Mason, aluminium & alumina market reporter, Fastmarkets

Justin Yang, aluminium market reporter, Fastmarkets

Christian Mildner, head of corporate sales, London Metal Exchange

The new London Metal Exchange cash-settled aluminium duty-unpaid European contract will be settled against Fastmarkets MB’s benchmark Rotterdam premium.

Meanwhile, the new cash-settled alumina contract will be settled against a basket of Fastmarkets MB’s benchmark daily fob Australia alumina index and CRU’s alumina price index – equal weighting given to each index.

The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers anonymously. If you have any questions about Fastmarkets’ alumina or aluminium pricing, you can send them in advance to Alice Mason at alice.mason@fastmarkets.com.

