FREE WEB SEMINAR: Introducing the new Fastmarkets LME alumina, aluminium premium contracts
Fastmarkets will host a free web seminar on Monday March 18 at 10am London time, to introduce the new Fastmarkets-settled London Metal Exchange cash-settled alumina and aluminium premiums contracts.
The webinar will cover how Fastmarkets assesses daily alumina indices and aluminium premium assessments and how you can manage your risk with the new LME cash-settled contracts, launching on March 11, 2019.
Register here to join the webinar.
Date
Monday March 18, 2019
Time
10am London time
Join us and the LME as we discuss:
- Recent market trends
- Key market and price drivers ahead for 2019
- The need for risk management in these markets and how the instruments work
- Why Fastmarkets prices were selected as the basis for these new contracts
- Functionality associated with a basket contract
Speakers
- Alice Mason, aluminium & alumina market reporter, Fastmarkets
- Justin Yang, aluminium market reporter, Fastmarkets
- Christian Mildner, head of corporate sales, London Metal Exchange
The new London Metal Exchange cash-settled aluminium duty-unpaid European contract will be settled against Fastmarkets MB’s benchmark Rotterdam premium.
Meanwhile, the new cash-settled alumina contract will be settled against a basket of Fastmarkets MB’s benchmark daily fob Australia alumina index and CRU’s alumina price index – equal weighting given to each index.
The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers anonymously. If you have any questions about Fastmarkets’ alumina or aluminium pricing, you can send them in advance to Alice Mason at alice.mason@fastmarkets.com.
If you are unable to attend, click here to register now and you will be able to listen to a recording of the web seminar after it finishes.