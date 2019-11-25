FREE WEB SEMINAR: Introducing the new Fastmarkets LME aluminium MJP contract

The webinar will cover how Fastmarkets assesses its spot MJP aluminium premium, an insight into current market dynamics and how you can manage your risk with the new LME cash-settled contract.

Register here to join the webinar.

Date

Monday November 25, 2019

Time

9:30am London time / 6:30pm Toyko time

Join us and the LME as we discuss:



Recent market trends

Key market and price drivers ahead for 2020

The move from quarterly to spot pricing in the MJP market

An Introduction to Fastmarkets Main Japanese Ports (MJP) spot aluminium premium and our methodology

Speakers



Karen Ng, senior price reporter

Alice Mason, senior reporter - alumina and aluminium

Jon Mulcahy, price development manager, Europe

The exchange announced on November 13 that it will launch the new MJP aluminium premium contract settled against the monthly average of Fastmarkets’ aluminium P1020A spot cif MJP price.

The contract is likely to be launched in the second half of 2020, subject to regulatory approval. Detailed contract specifications will be announced in the coming months.

The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers anonymously. If you have any questions about Fastmarkets’ aluminium pricing, you can send them in advance to Alice Mason at alice.mason@fastmarkets.com.

If you are unable to attend on the day, click here to register now and you will be able to listen to a recording of the web seminar after it finishes.