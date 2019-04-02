FREE WEB SEMINAR: Introducing the new Fastmarkets-settled LME cobalt contract

Learn how Fastmarkets assesses the cobalt market and how you can manage your risk with the new LME cash-settled contract.

Click here to register for the webinar.

Date

Monday April 8, 2019

Time

9.30am London time

Join us and the LME as we discuss

Recent market trends

Key market and price drivers ahead for 2019

The need for risk management in the cobalt market and how the new hedging instrument works

Why the Fastmarkets price was selected as the basis for the new contract

The difference between the cash-settled and physically delivered cobalt contract

Speakers

Charlotte Radford, minors, ores and alloys editor, Europe, Fastmarkets

Antonio Masiero, product development manager, London Metal Exchange

The LME’s new cobalt contract is cash-settled against Fastmarkets’ benchmark standard-grade cobalt price.

The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers anonymously. If you have any questions about Fastmarkets’ cobalt pricing, you can send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@fastmarkets.com.

If you are unable to attend, click here to register now and you will be able to listen to a recording of the web seminar after it finishes.