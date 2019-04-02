FREE WEB SEMINAR: Introducing the new Fastmarkets-settled LME cobalt contract
Fastmarkets will host a free web seminar on Monday April 8 at 9.30am London time to introduce the new Fastmarkets-settled London Metal Exchange cash-settled cobalt contract.
Learn how Fastmarkets assesses the cobalt market and how you can manage your risk with the new LME cash-settled contract.
Date
Monday April 8, 2019
Time
9.30am London time
Join us and the LME as we discuss
- Recent market trends
- Key market and price drivers ahead for 2019
- The need for risk management in the cobalt market and how the new hedging instrument works
- Why the Fastmarkets price was selected as the basis for the new contract
- The difference between the cash-settled and physically delivered cobalt contract
Speakers
- Charlotte Radford, minors, ores and alloys editor, Europe, Fastmarkets
- Antonio Masiero, product development manager, London Metal Exchange
The LME’s new cobalt contract is cash-settled against Fastmarkets’ benchmark standard-grade cobalt price.
The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers anonymously. If you have any questions about Fastmarkets’ cobalt pricing, you can send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@fastmarkets.com.
