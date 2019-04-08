FREE WEB SEMINAR: Introducing the new Fastmarkets-settled LME cobalt contract – catch-up
Fastmarkets hosted a free web seminar with the London Metal Exchange on Monday April 8 to introduce the new LME cobalt contract, cash-settled against Fastmarkets’ benchmark cobalt price.
If you missed it, follow the link below to listen to the free recording.
During the web seminar we discussed:
- Fastmarkets’ price discovery process and compliance
- Recent cobalt market trends, volatility, and demand for a new hedging mechanism
- How the new LME cash-settled cobalt contract works
- The difference between the physically-delivered and cash-settled contracts
We also answered questions relating to liquidity on the LME contract and Fastmarkets’ price assessments, and the outlook for cobalt demand from the battery sector.
If you have any other questions arising from the points covered in the web seminar, please send them to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@fastmarkets.com.