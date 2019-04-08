FREE WEB SEMINAR: Introducing the new Fastmarkets-settled LME cobalt contract – catch-up

If you missed it, follow the link below to listen to the free recording.

Introducing the new Fastmarkets-settled LME cobalt contract

During the web seminar we discussed:



Fastmarkets’ price discovery process and compliance

Recent cobalt market trends, volatility, and demand for a new hedging mechanism

How the new LME cash-settled cobalt contract works

The difference between the physically-delivered and cash-settled contracts

We also answered questions relating to liquidity on the LME contract and Fastmarkets’ price assessments, and the outlook for cobalt demand from the battery sector.

If you have any other questions arising from the points covered in the web seminar, please send them to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@fastmarkets.com.

Click here to listen to the web seminar again.