FREE WEB SEMINAR: Managing price risk and volatility in the bauxite and alumina markets
Metal Bulletin is hosting a free web seminar on Tuesday March 28 at 9am London time to discuss recent price moves in the alumina market, developments in bauxite, and the applications of its benchmark alumina index.
Date
Tuesday March 28
Time
9am London time
Join Metal Bulletin’s bauxite and alumina team for:
- An analysis of the latest trends in the aluminium raw material markets, including a review of the near 50% increase in prices in the fourth quarter of 2016
- An introduction to Metal Bulletin’s suite of alumina prices, including the fob Australia benchmark
- An overview of hedging mechanisms and the application of Metal Bulletin’s prices
- A look at the latest developments in the bauxite market and reference pricing
Speakers
Alex Harrison, global editorial director
Fleur Ritzema, global ores, alloys and minors editor
Jon Mulcahy, index analyst
Charlotte Radford, reporter
Click here to register for the free web seminar
The web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers. If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s pricing and coverage of the bauxite and alumina markets in advance of the presentation, please send them to Charlotte Radford.
Unable to attend? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.