FREE WEB SEMINAR: Managing price risk and volatility in the bauxite and alumina markets – catch up

Managing price risk and volatility in the bauxite and alumina markets

During the web seminar, the Metal Bulletin team discussed:

- the latest trends in the aluminium raw material markets, including a review of the near 50% increase in prices in the fourth quarter of 2016

- Metal Bulletin’s suite of alumina prices, including the fob Australia benchmark

- the hedging mechanisms and the application of Metal Bulletin’s prices

- the latest developments in the bauxite market and the move towards reference pricing

The team answered questions relating to the practical uses for the alumina index, the spot market liquidity for aluminium raw materials, and the influence of Chinese market players on prices.

