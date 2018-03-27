FREE WEB SEMINAR: Managing risks with Metal Bulletin’s fob China steel indices

China continues to dominate the Asian steel markets. The outlook for the rest of the year remains unclear and the Asian steel markets remain heavily exposed to price volatility. Using Metal Bulletin’s fob China indices could help you make better-informed business decisions and gain greater protection against risks in the face of price uncertainty.

Click here to register for the free web seminar. If you are unable to attend, registration also allows you to listen to the recorded seminar after it finishes.

The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers. If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s pricing and coverage of Asia steel markets, please send them in advance to Asia steel editor Paul Lim at paul.lim@metalbulletinasia.com.