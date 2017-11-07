FREE WEB SEMINAR: Manganese ore pricing developments and market trends

Click below for details on the two consultations.

PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch manganese ore 37% Mn content cif China price

PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin extends deadline for market consultation on manganese ore fot China pricing



Date: Tuesday November 14

Time: 9:30am London time

Join our global price reporting and price development teams for an insight into:

- Metal Bulletin and its price discovery system

- Key dynamics in the manganese ore market

- Metal Bulletin’s current pricing and inventory gathering processes

- Manganese ore consultations: cif 37% ore price plans, and fot indices proposals

Speakers

Fleur Ritzema, global ores, alloys and minors editor

Inaki Villanueva, price development manager

Ellie Wang, ferro-alloys analyst

Click here to register for the free web seminar.

The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers. If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s pricing and coverage of manganese ore markets – including those not covered in the case studies mentioned above – please send them in advance to global minors, ores and alloys editor Fleur Ritzema at fritzema@metalbulletin.com.

Unable to attend? Register now and you'll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.


